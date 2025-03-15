Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 550.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3,594.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 157,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.