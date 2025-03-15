Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,699,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,999,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

DFIV opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

