Assetmark Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Loews by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Loews by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Stock Up 2.1 %

L stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

