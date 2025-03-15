Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 492.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

