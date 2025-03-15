Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $229,244.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,524.50. The trade was a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,955.80. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $1,321,364. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

