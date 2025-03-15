Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 286,604 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after buying an additional 337,009 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

