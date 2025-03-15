Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

