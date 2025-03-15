Assetmark Inc. Sells 717 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DD opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

