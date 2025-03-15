Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,686 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

