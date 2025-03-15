Atria Investments Inc Acquires 298 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

