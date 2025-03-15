Atria Investments Inc Buys Shares of 19,120 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 50.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $438,301,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

NYSE:TOST opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,437.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

