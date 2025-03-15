Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,242,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 83.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

