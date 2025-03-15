Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,807.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,084.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,061.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,517.99 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.