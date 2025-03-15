Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

