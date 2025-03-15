Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 345,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141,475 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

