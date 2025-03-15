Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $523.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.45 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $638.21.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEU

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.