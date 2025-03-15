Atria Investments Inc Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,772.80. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786 in the last 90 days. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

