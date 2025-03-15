Atria Investments Inc Has $596,000 Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Knife River alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 10.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Up 5.8 %

Knife River stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.