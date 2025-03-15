Atria Investments Inc Has $606,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $37.18 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $480.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

