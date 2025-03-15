Atria Investments Inc Has $665,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

NYSE PINS opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

