Atria Investments Inc Has $708,000 Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

