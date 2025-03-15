Atria Investments Inc Makes New $581,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group stock opened at $359.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.79. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

