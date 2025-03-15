Atria Investments Inc Makes New $675,000 Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

AOR stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

