Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,745 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in KBR by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

NYSE:KBR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

