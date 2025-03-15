Atria Investments Inc Purchases 892 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $118,407,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 139,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 147,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.52 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

