Atria Investments Inc Purchases 9,160 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

