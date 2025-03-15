Atria Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 8,344 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 427,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 549,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 446,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,904 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

