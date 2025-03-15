Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 331,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 208.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 101.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Qualys by 8.3% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $3,745,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

