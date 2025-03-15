Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,099.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 385,593 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.