Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,080 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avient were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Avient by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

