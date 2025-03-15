Atria Investments Inc Sells 19,174 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.