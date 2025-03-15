Atria Investments Inc Sells 264 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.