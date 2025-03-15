Atria Investments Inc Sells 307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

