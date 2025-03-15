Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

