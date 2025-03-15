Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exelon by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $45.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.