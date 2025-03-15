Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

