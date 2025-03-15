Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,280.60. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $198.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

