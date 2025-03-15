Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. UiPath has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.97.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,101,000 after buying an additional 576,458 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $71,191,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

