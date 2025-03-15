Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

