Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,981 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $45,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth $10,076,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avista by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $5,838,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

