Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $47,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

