Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $43,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

UNIT opened at $4.95 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

