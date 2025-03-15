Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $46,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 380.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

