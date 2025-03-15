Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 33,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $44,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,963.36. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

