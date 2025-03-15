Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

