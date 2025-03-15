DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

