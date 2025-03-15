Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,660,000 after acquiring an additional 533,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 190,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

NYSE ENR opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

