Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.