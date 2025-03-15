FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,334,000 after buying an additional 105,408 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FE opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

