Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

